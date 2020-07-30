GREAT FALLS — Nolan Fry scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning and Lewistown held on to down Havre 7-6 to win the Northern A District American Legion baseball title Thursday.
The sacrifice fly was hit by Kyle Lee, per the Great Falls Tribune.
Lewistown and Havre both advance to the Montana American Legion Class A sate tournament next Thursday week in Lewistown.
Jake Clinton had three hits and an RBI for Lewistown. Fry had a two-run double.
After spotting Havre six runs in the first two innings, three earned, Lewistown starter Avery Crouser and relief pitcher Isaiah Marquart combined to shut out Havre over the final five innings.
Eli Cloninger, Tyrel Kjersem and Ethan Carlson each had two hits for the North Stars, who beat the Tri-County Cardinals of Conrad 8-0 to advance to the title game.
