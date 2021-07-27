HELENA - This season has been the most successful by overall wins for the Helena Senators since at least 2017. Heading into the double-A state tournament on Wednesday in Great Falls, the Senators are 46-18 (.719) and 15-9 in conference play.
A doubleheader split with the Missoula Mavericks on Friday locked Helena into the No. 3 seed in the upcoming tournament behind the Mavs and Billings Royals. That means the Senators get Bozeman on Wednesday in game No. 2 of the tournament at 4 p.m.
Helena rolls into the tournament slashing .322/.440/.417/.857 as a team and is averaging better than 7.7 runs per game.
Infielder Tyler Tenney has been one of the most consistent sources of offensive production for the Senators this season. A 3-for-4 end to the regular season on Monday night in Missoula solidified his regular-season slash line at .401/.500/.525/1.025. He paces the team in RBI with 46 and has almost twice as many walks (30) as strikeouts (16).
If Tenney’s average holds, he would become just the 28th Senators player to hit .400 or better for a season.
Ethan Keintz and Hunter Bratcher also have OPS’s approaching 1.000 ahead of the tournament. Keintz has hit two home runs since rejoining the Senators for his super senior campaign, and in just 42 games, has nine doubles to his credit. His .571 slugging percentage paces the team, as does his .510 on-base percentage.
Overall, seven Senators players are hitting .300 or better and another three have posted a .280 average or higher.
On the pitching side of things, Helena features three pitchers who have eclipsed 60 innings pitched this season. Tenney is second on that list at just over 63 innings, but he leads the team in wins (8) to go along with a solid 3.32 ERA.
Eamon Burke and Victor Scott have both eaten a lot of innings for the Senators and started a combined 25 games this year. Cy Miller has made 10 starts since May 29 and was pulled with a no-hitter intact against Great Falls on June 8.
Over his last four starts, Miller owns a 4.52 ERA. For the season, however, he is 6-1 with a 2.64 ERA and leads Helena with 62 strikeouts in just 50.1 innings.
Six players have made at least six starts for the Senators this season and four have started 10 or more games. Helena’s top-four starters — Miller, Tenney, Keintz and Burke — all took a turn against Kalispell last week in preparation for the state tournament and posted a combined 3.36 ERA in 25 innings pitched.
Helena is searching for its first state championship since 2003 after making a run to the title game in 2020. Bozeman is the two-time defending champion and the Senators have a chance to knock the Bucks into the losers bracket right away with a win in the first round.
Helena Senators 2021 regular-season record vs. opponent
Bozeman Bucks - 5-3; last game - 17-7 Helena win on June 10
Billings Royals - 0-4; last game - 8-1 Billings win on July 7
Billings Scarlets - 4-0; last game - 6-2 Helena win on June 13
Kalispell Lakers - 3-2; last game - 2-1 Kalispell win on July 19
Great Falls Chargers - 7-0; last game - 9-2 Helena win on July 2
Missoula Mavericks - 8-5; last game - 8-5 Missoula win on July 26
First-round tournament matchups
No. 1 Billings Royals - Bye
No. 4 Kalispell Lakers-No. 5 Billings Scarlets - Wednesday, 1 p.m.
No. 3 Helena Senators-No. 6 Bozeman Bucks - Wednesday, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Missoula Mavericks-No. 7 Great Falls Chargers - Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
