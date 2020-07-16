BILLINGS — For the Billings Scarlets, their recent six-day break may have been just what they needed.
Michael Horrell had a no-hitter through three innings, the offense put up seven runs in the third, and the Scarlets went on to beat their nemesis, the crosstown-rival Billings Royals, 10-5 on Thursday at Dehler Park.
It was the second straight win for the Scarlets over the Royals, after their 7-0 victory on July 10 at Dehler. The Scarlets (16-15 overall, 7-8 league) had not played since that victory.
“It gave our pitching some time to throw some bullpens and we took a couple days off to get back and it helped us mentally get ready to play,” said Horrell, who pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed two hits, one run and five walks while fanning two.
The Royals had won the first three games with the Scarlets by scores of 11-1, 14-10 and 2-0, but Horrell said he and his teammates have learned to relax before the rivalry games.
“It feels good and a lot of them beating us was mental,” he said. “We are so anxious to play them and come out and don’t play our best baseball. Tonight we came out relaxed and put it to them.
“When we come out with a loose intensity and aren’t anxious about baseball, we play our best.”
The Scarlets played a complete all-around game, starting with a 5-4-3 double play to end the first when third baseman Nate McDonald fielded Brenden Concepcion’s grounder to start the sequence.
Overall, the Scarlets totaled 10 hits and only committed one error.
The Scarlets escaped trouble in the second when Horrell struck out Payton Stidham on a full count to leave the bases loaded and end a potential big inning for the Royals.
In the bottom of the third, the Scarlets sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven runs, all with two out. The spurt began when Jarron Wilcox hit a hard single off the pitcher Concepcion's glove and Caden Dowler followed with another infield single. After Michael Feralio was hit by a pitch, McDonald had a two-run single and the Scarlets led 2-0.
Rocco Gioioso was hit by a pitch and the bases were loaded and Spencer Berger then had a two-run base hit for a 4-0 lead. Johnny Day also had a run-scoring single in the frame.
“Defensively, offensively and pitching,” said Scarlets coach Adam Hust of his team’s complete play. “It’s kind of the way it works. You throw strikes, play defense and hit the ball where you need to. It sounds simple, but sometimes things aren’t as easy as they seem.”
Chase Hinckley had the Royals' first hit, a single to lead off the fourth. He would later deliver a three-run double as the Royals (12-20, 7-10 league) rallied in the sixth by scoring four runs when they were trailing 10-1.
“We had a little fight in us to get within striking distance,” said Royals coach David Swecker. “It’s great to show some fight when you are down 10-1, get some hits and keep grinding.”
Stidham made an outstanding catch when he ran into the wall chasing down a sacrifice fly by Feralio and making the catch in the fourth inning. He was visited by the trainers and came off the field to an ovation before leaving the game.
Swecker said Stidham was “OK” and said it was a precautionary measure.
“He’s a tough, tough kid,” said Swecker, marveling at the play and calling it “a great catch.”
The Scarlets are at Great Falls for a doubleheader on Saturday. The Royals are at Helena for a pair of doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday. The Royals and Scarlets will meet again at Dehler Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
