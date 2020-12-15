MILES CITY — Manhattan senior Brady Jones has signed with Miles Community College to continue his baseball career, the Pioneers announced Tuesday.
"I chose Miles Community College for the welcoming feeling of the campus, the people/team and the cool town that they are located in," Jones said in a press release. "Playing baseball here will be a great experience along with advancing my education and opening new opportunities for myself. I love to hunt and fish and Miles City just so happens to be a great spot to do that."
Jones plays American Legion ball for the Gallatin Valley Outlaws, and his fall ball team is Big Sky Baseball. The utility player hit over .300 for both teams as a junior.
"We saw Brady many times throughout the last few years and like what he brings to the field, especially how he competes on every play," MCC coach Jeff Brabant said in the release. "His fundamentals are sound and we know he will be college prepared from Coach (Duwayne) Scott's leadership. Brady can play multiple positions and defensively he is ready to take next level steps. It will be exciting to watch him grow in our uniform."
