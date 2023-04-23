HELENA — Manu Melo gashed teams with his speed on the gridiron last fall and he’s poised to be a difference-maker for the Helena Senators this year because of that same physical attribute.

Melo, batting out of the two-hole in both games of Helena’s Sunday non-conference doubleheader against Missoula, reached base all eight times, stole two bags, and scored five runs in 8-4 and 7-0 Senators victories on Opening Day at Kindrick Legion Field.

“Him just putting the ball in play puts pressure on the other team,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “Throw in the fact that he’s a good hitter that can hit to all fields – he’s gonna be a terror for the rest of the state all year.”

Seth Nielsen and company two-hit the Mavericks in Game 2, but Brent Hathaway’s young squad had an opportunity to potentially change the outcome of Game 1 in the late innings.

Trailing 4-2 in the fifth, Senators pitcher Lance Bratlien walked the bases loaded with two outs, even walking in a third Mavericks run.

Easton Reimers worked a 2-1 count before swinging at strike two and getting caught looking to strand the bases loaded in a one-run game on a pitch Hathaway said he “hadn’t seen called all day.”

“It was a slider,” Bratlien said. “Definitely my out pitch. Knew I had to throw it for a strike…

“Our energy in the dugout is definitely what keeps me in it. All the guys having your back, knowing that you can get outs.”

Missoula, with a lineup light on varsity experience, committed two fielding errors in both ends of the doubleheader, most costly the ones that allowed runs to score in the first inning of Game 1, the third inning of Game 2, and led to a five-run fourth inning that broke Game 2 open.

“I’ve got a lot of guys who haven’t played at this level and they kinda saw how the speed is different [at this level],” Hathaway said. “You gotta play behind your pitcher and you can’t give up seven unearned runs and expect to win.”

“You can’t not execute the fundamentals of the game and expect to score. They’re young, they’re inexperienced, we’ll be fine. Just need to get more games under our belt and keep working.”

Melo was a thorn in the Mavericks’ side all day.

He walked and scored in the first and second innings of Game 1 before lining a stand-up triple into the right field corner in the fourth. His lead-off single in the sixth sparked a three-run frame as he’d score one batter later on Carter Perlinski’s triple.

“I was seeing the ball pretty well out of the pitchers’ hand,” Melo said. “I don’t know, I was feeling good today…

“As long as I’m putting [the ball] in play, I feel like I put a lot of pressure on the defense with my speed and my ability to get extra bases on some hits.”

Walker Bennett scored Melo with a double in the first inning of Game 2, and it was on Melo’s ground ball that Helena scored its second run when Missoula’s shortstop threw wide of first base.

Sam Ark, two batters after a costly Mavericks error with one out in the fourth, doubled the Senators’ lead to 4-0, ahead of Melo and Perlinski who’d drive in three more runs between them.

Reimers, who was on the mound for Missoula in Game 2, worked into the sixth inning. He gave up eight hits, but limited the damage to a pair of runs until the aforementioned fourth-inning error propped the door open for Helena.

Of the seven runs Reimers allowed, only one was earned. He struck out three Senators and walked another three.

“He was very solid, we just didn’t back him up,” Hathaway said. “We dropped a fly ball in the first inning, we let another one drop, and all of a sudden we found ourselves behind.”

“We get [one] out in the third inning and boot a ball and another run scores. Then, we gave up five unearned in the fourth. You gotta make your opponent earn stuff and today we didn’t do that.”

Helena’s Perlinski and Bennett combined for six hits and four RBI in Game 1.

Cole Graham went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

In Game 2, Perlinski drove in two more runs while Bennett added a double and an RBI. Bohden Bahnmiller legged out two infield hits and Ark was on base twice in the victory.

Owen McGuinn was on base four times for Missoula in Game 1, collecting three RBI in the process.

Sam Matosich added two hits, a walk and an RBI, while Colin Boyce and Jace Bykari each walked twice.

Helena’s Nielsen got the win on the mound in Game 2, tossing five innings of two-hit baseball and striking out six. Dylan Willcut and Payton Vulk added two frames of scoreless relief with three combined strikeouts.

The Mavericks, who played their seventh and eighth games of the season on Sunday, fell to 4-4 overall.

The Senators begin their 2023 season 2-0.

“Knowing we’re gonna have a hot start to the season is good,” Bratlien said.