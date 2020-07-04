The Missoula Mavericks got two hits from Dane Fraser, but could not get past Rocky Mountain as they fell 10-2 on Saturday afternoon at the Firecracker Tournament in Rapid City, S.D.
The Mavericks (15-14) did get a win on Saturday night over the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats. The Mavericks will likely play in the third-place game on Sunday, which begins at noon.
Fraser had two hits in two at bats and drove in a run, but Rocky Mountain scored six runs combined in the second and third innings to take control of the game. Fraser hit a home run in first at-bat, but the Mavericks struggled to manufacture runs.
Alex Certel went 4 1/3 innings for the Mavericks, giving up six earned runs on 10 hits. He had one walk but just two strikeouts. Christian Dill and Fraser both had doubles for the Mavs.
On Saturday night the Mavericks took down tournament host Post 22 Hardhats 7-3.
Fraser continued his impressive weekend with a triple and a double, finishing 3 of 4 on the day. Charlie Kirgan had the Mavericks only other hit.
Fraser sent a double into right field in his first at bat against the Hardhats to get Sky Palmer and Ayden Markovich home.
Nolan McCaffery recorded the win on the mound, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing just four hits. McCaffery struck out nine Hardhat betters, walking just three. Certel allowed one run on one hit with a walk and a strikeout to finish the game.
