MISSOULA — Nolan McCaffery and Aven Nurse had a day to remember Wednesday.

The Missoula Mavericks pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over the Helena Senators in a five-inning game just a few hours after they each signed to play in college. They're both seniors at Sentinel High School and are right-handed pitchers.

McCaffery struck out five batters and walked one over the first four innings of the game, needing just 43 pitches, including 32 strikes. Nurse surrended just one walk in his one inning of relief.

McCaffery signed to play college baseball at the University of Jamestown, an NAIA school in North Dakota. Nurse signed with Knox College, an NCAA Division III school in Illinois, to continue his baseball playing days.

Missoula's offense put up three runs in the first inning, three in the third and four in the fourth. The game ended via the 10-run mercy rule when Helena failed to score in the top of the fifth and trailed 10-0.

The Mavs finished with seven runs, six hits and three walks against starting pitcher Tyler Cutler in 3 2/3 innings. They tacked on three runs on three hits in 1/3 of an inning against reliever Luke Dowdy.

Peyton Stevens led Missoula with three RBIs while collecting a triple. Rory Hunt drove in two runs and scored twice. Ethan Parker and Connor Jordan each had one RBI and two runs scored. Henry Black scored twice, while Adam Jones and Nick Beem each scored once.

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments