MEDICINE HAT, Alberta — The Medicine Hat Monarchs scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on to defeat the Billings Scarlets 6-5 in Montana-Alberta Class AA American Legion baseball here Sunday.

The Scarlets came out with the 2-1 win in the three-game conference series as Billings had defeated the Monarchs 7-0 and 6-4 Saturday.

Both teams accumulated six hits on Sunday. Billings was charged with two errors and Medicine Hat one.

The Monarchs plated four runs in the bottom of the first for a 4-0 lead before Billings scored three runs in the third and two in the fourth for a 5-4 advantage.

The Scarlets' Hunter Doyle batted 3 for 4, including a double, and drove in two runs. Leadoff batter Nate McDonald was 1 for 2 with two runs. Kade Vatnsdal also scored twice for the Scarlets.

Billings (5-2, 2-1) will next play on Saturday when it hosts the Missoula Mavericks at noon and the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats at 7:30 p.m. at Pirtz Field.