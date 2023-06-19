HELENA — The Men’s College World Series is a place where memories are made — for players, coaches, and fans alike.

So when Florida’s Wyatt Langford rocketed a ninth-inning game-tying home run into the night in an eventual walk-off of Virginia on Friday, an unforgettable memory was created for the projected first-round draft pick, as well as for a 14-year-old fan from Billings attending his first College World Series game.

Maddox Perrine, an outfielder, first baseman and pitcher for the 14U 406 Flyers travel baseball team, was rocking his brand new Savanna Bananas jersey and had just wandered from his seat in center field to the left field concourse in an effort to gain a better vantage point.

Like all kids of a certain age, Perrine wanted to catch a home run ball, or simply leave Charles Schwab Field Omaha with some kind of game-used souvenir.

That’s when he heard a sound that cut through the night like a clap of thunder.

The sound a baseball bat makes when it collides hard enough with a ball to produce a 456-foot home run.

“It was very loud [off the bat],” Perrine said. “You could hear it throughout the entire stadium — it kinda echoed through it. It was pretty awesome…

“Next thing I knew, people around me were screaming, like, ‘oh, oh, there’s a home run ball, it’s coming.’ Then I saw thousands of people perk up to see where it was going. I looked up in the sky and there’s this ball.”

Perrine said the baseball hit the concrete concourse about six feet away from him, bounced off a wall, and hit a bystander before rolling under a table and stadium chair.

He quickly turned into an outfielder chasing after a ball in the gap and scrambled for the baseball.

“I was trying to [feel] with my hand under this seat, and the next thing I knew, I felt this round shape,” Perrine said.

What Perrine felt was Langford’s home run ball — the longest home run ever hit in the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field (since 2011 – previously TD Ameritrade Park).

“I grabbed it and pulled it out [from under the seat], and it was an NCAA home run ball. I was like, ‘what is going on?’ This is not real.’”

“My reaction to grabbing it was probably the purest form of excitement you could ever see in a child’s face,” Perrine said.

ESPN reporter Kris Budden tracked Perrine down, and on Sunday before the Florida-Oral Roberts game, had him on TV for a short segment, introducing him as “Maddox from Montana.”

Perrine said he was approached by at least five people who offered upwards of $20 for the record-setting ball.

He turned them all down, instead saying he’ll likely attempt to return the baseball to Langford.

“If I ever had one of my home run balls back in my hand, I would probably be really excited to see it,” Perrine said. “Especially if it’s a record-breaking home run ball.”

Perrine was in Omaha with his buddies to play in one of the largest youth baseball tournaments in the country. The 406 Flyers finished top-10 out of more than 50 participating teams, and in the process, helped create a memory Perrine can hold onto for life.

“Definitely not forgettable,” Perrine said.