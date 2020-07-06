MILES CITY — Carson Hunter stroked three hits, including a triple, and drove in six runs Monday as the Miles City Mavs defeated the Laurel Dodgers 20-1 in the opening game of a Class A Legion baseball doubleheader.
The Mavs pounded 21 hits in the five-inning contest. Miles City tallied eight runs in both the first and second innings.
Joel Christopherson doubled twice for the winners. Jess Bellows and Kayden Hager both had three hits for Miles City, with both also swatting triples.
Laurel was limited to three hits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.