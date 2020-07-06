MILES CITY — Carson Hunter stroked three hits, including a triple, and drove in six runs Monday as the Miles City Mavs defeated the Laurel Dodgers 20-1 in the opening game of a Class A Legion baseball doubleheader.

The Mavs pounded 21 hits in the five-inning contest. Miles City tallied eight runs in both the first and second innings.

Joel Christopherson doubled twice for the winners. Jess Bellows and Kayden Hager both had three hits for Miles City, with both also swatting triples.

Laurel was limited to three hits.

Tags

Load comments