MILES CITY — Miles City athletes Jess Bellows and Ashton Swigart have signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college in South Dakota.
Bellows signed to play baseball for South Dakota State. Swigart will golf at Black Hills State.
Bellows, an all-round athlete who competes in football, basketball and track at Custer County High School, played American Legion baseball for the Miles City Mavericks. The Easter District all-state shortstop originally committed to the Jackrabbits in August.
A receiver and safety, Bellows will lead the Cowboys into the Class A state football championship Saturday against Laurel in Miles City.
Swigart placed fourth at the Class A state golf tournament in Laurel in October to earn all-state honors for the second straight year. She was three strokes off the lead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.