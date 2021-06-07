MILES CITY — Carson Hunter and Ryder Lee supplied two hits apiece Monday night as Miles City opened a Class A American Legion baseball doubleheader with a 6-3 victory over Laurel.
Hunter doubled, along with teammates Jayden Venable and Logan Muri. Shane Rickett hit a triple.
Muri and Rickett knocked in two runs each.
Miles took the lead for keeps, 4-2, with a three-run third inning.
Brenan Hager was the winning pitcher for Miles City. He allowed two earned runs in six innings.
Laurel received two hits from Evan Caton and Ian Bauer.
The Mavs also took the second game by a 17-5 count.
Muri batted 3 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs. Venable and Lee both had two hits.
Lee doubled, while Venable and Dylan Holmlund also tripled.
Muri was the winning pitcher.
Laurel's Richie Cortese tripled and batted in two runs.
