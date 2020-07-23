With one regular-season weekend remaining at 3 Legends Park, the Miners have a lot to look forward to.
Heading into the team’s final weekend of the Montana American Legion season, Butte is in prime position to lock up the No. 2 seed for the league’s distract tournament and boasts a 20-6 conference record with just two regular-season doubleheaders remaining.
A major part of that success? Players like third baseman Kian O’Neill stepping up.
“He’s was kind of a role player last year,” Miners head coach Jeff LeProwse said. “He’s a solid as a third baseman as I’ve seen, and he didn’t even start the year at third base. He works his tail off and has a great attitude.”
LeProwse says that it’s crucial for players like O’Neill to step up in the way he has, considering that a competitive team isn’t made on individuals.
“We lost a great guy in [3B/P] Ryan Burt,” LeProwse said. “Had the dislocated knee and is hopefully going to return to pitch this weekend, but that’s basically all he can do at this point… Kian stepped in there and he’s been phenomenal and that kind of attitude and work ethic is contagious.”
Burt, who is set to play baseball at the University of Mary, is returning just in time for a final homestand which will see the Miners take on the non-conference Bitteroot Bucs on Friday night, and then a final conference doubleheader against the Livingston Braves Saturday afternoon.
A sweep on Saturday against Livingston will ensure the No. 2 seed, but it’s also the chance for a player like standout senior and future University of Jamestown player Ryan Wahl to savor the last pair of home games in a season that was in jeopardy back in spring.
“It is bittersweet,” Wahl said. “But being out here with my boys is just the greatest ever. It’s funny, the relationships we have built, we’ve played together for so long, starting in little league. Being able to be on the same team and being able to continue to play, we’re very thankful for it.”
O’Neill resonated with his teammates words.
“It’s like a brotherhood,” O’Neill said. “The bond we have is unbreakable, I think it’ll help us in the next couple weeks... We just love being on the field. We’re blessed to have a season, not a lot of states playing baseball right now.”
Butte is obviously thankful that the season got off the ground, but the Miners are complementing reflection by looking forward, with the team’s primary goal since the beginning of the season being postseason success.
It’s a goal that came into view with a nine-game win streak in June. As Butte rattled off wins, confidence and chemistry grew as the team made its claim in Southern A.
While July has seen the Miners slow down slightly, LeProwse says that the mix of diverse opponents, success and adversity is what’s required before the postseason.
“The reason why we play the non-conference games,” LeProwse said. “Is to see how deep we are. You can’t win a tournament with two or three pitchers. We throw guys out there who don’t pitch for us normally to see who’s going to be there when we need it at district or state.”
Team captain Reece Cox agreed with his head coach, saying that the team has only improved since the beginning of the year, both in on-the-field play but also in the way they support each other.
“The team’s definitely improved,” Cox said. “Especially in the dugout, getting up and getting the whole team up. It’s done a great job this year, and the whole team has gotten better with the chemistry and not playing selfish.”
It’s been a productive season thus far, but the Miners are just getting started.
