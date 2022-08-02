BUTTE — You can apply any description you want to the effort that the Butte Miners put forth in tournament time in 2022.
Montana-Alberta American Legion Class A State Champion is one superlative that will not fade.
Butte’s goal for the entire season was to win the state championship.
Mission accomplished.
Let us face it: an excellent 32-9 start in South Division play would only go so far. Though they played significantly fewer games than most of the teams in their division the Miners' winning percentage of .780 was .107 better than second-place Belgrade at .673.
The focus that the Miners displayed in the eight-game playoff stretch through district and state was not to be denied. Having outscored opponents 96-24, Butte out-hit the opposition 100-47.
The Miners hit .467 (35 of 75) and had an on-base percentage of .580 at the district tournament. Lester led the Miners in hits (six) and runs scored (six) at the district tournament. Cayde Stajcar scored five times on five hits, and Eric Hart scored four times on five hits.
At the state tournament, the offense terrorized opponent pitching to a .451 batting average (65 of 144) and .538 on-base percentage.
Kenley Leary (named the state tournament's Most Valuable Player) was 11 of 22 with eight runs scored and eight runs batted in. Aiden Lee went a blistering 10 of 18 in the tournament with 12 runs batted in to go with five runs scored and earned the batting championship. Lester was 9 of 17 with ten runs scored and eight runs batters in. Hart was 9 of 19 with eight runs driven in and scored seven times.
The pitching in Butte’s postseason run was solid, with great outings. In 18 district tournament innings, the Miners had a 1.55 earned run average, having allotted four earned runs (eight total). Butte yielded 21 hits, walked five, three batters hit by pitch and struck out 14.
The pitching came up aces at the state championship tournament. In 30 innings, the staff ERA was 3.50, with 15 earned runs allowed (17 total), 20 walks issued, seven hit batters and 28 strikeouts.
The fielding for the Miners improved throughout the postseason. At the district tournament, Butte had 68 total chances, made 54 putouts, picked eight assists, converted two double plays, and committed six errors for a fielding percentage of .912.
At the state tournament, Butte had 112 total chances. The Miners made 90 putouts, 18 assists, and turned two double plays while they committed four errors for a solid .964 fielding percentage.
The Miners will enjoy this win for a short time as they prepare for the next journey: a Class A Northwest Region Championship.
Next up for the Miners (40-9) is a Friday trip to the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament against Redmond, Oregon, at 1 p.m. in Vernal, Utah.
A Butte victory over Redmond would match the Miners with the Vernal-Alaska winner in a 7 p.m. winners bracket game on Saturday. A loss would drop the Miners into a 4 p.m. Saturday elimination game against the Vernal-Alaska loser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.