MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks had their five-game winning streak snapped when they suffered a 15-10 loss to the Gillette Riders in a non-conference baseball game at the Bozeman Tournament on Thursday afternoon.

The loss dropped the Mavs to 8-6 overall heading into the second day of the tournament. They'll play the Yakima Beetles at 11:30 a.m. Friday and the Bozeman Bucks at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Mavs continued their recent offensive roll, taking a 9-7 lead over the Riders in the top of the fifth inning but allowed five runs in the bottom of that frame and three runs in the sixth inning. It was their third lead over Gillette after going up 2-0 in the top of the first inning and 7-5 in the top of the second before the Riders tied the game 7-7 in the bottom of the second.

The struggles came on the mound as Missoula surrendered 14 hits and eight walks. Starting pitcher Charlie Kirgen allowed nine earned runs, eight hits and seven walks in four innings. Reliever Drew Stensrud took the loss, allowing six earned runs on six hits and one walk in two innings.

Gillette's Mason Powell went 4 for 5 with a three-run home run and five RBIs. Kaleb Lewis was 3 for 4 with four RBIs, and Matt Newell added three RBIs. 

Missoula's Dane Fraser, Bridger Johnson, Drew Stensrud and Zach Hangas all collected two RBIs. Johnson led the team in hits by going 3 for 5 for his third-consecutive multi-hit game.

The Mavs managed 11 hits and six walks, with seven runs and two walks coming against starting pitcher Brody Rivenes in the opening two innings. They managed just three hits, four walks and three unearned runs in the final five innings against reliever Matt Newell, who got the win.

