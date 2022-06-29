MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks American Legion baseball organization recently announced its inaugural Hall of Fame class.

An induction ceremony will be held July 23 at 11 a.m. at Lindborg-Cregg Field. The public is invited and the event will be followed by Class AA action between the Mavericks and Lethbridge Elks at 1 p.m.

Legion baseball has been played in the Garden City since 1928, so there were a long list of standouts to consider. The inductees include: Curt Barclay, Todd Moriarty, Jason Shanahan, Cameron Reimers, Jesse Coulter, Scott Welch, Tanner Kahler, Will Thompson and Dal Dahlgren.

—406mtsports.com 

