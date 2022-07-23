The Missoula Mavericks avenged a Friday loss to the Lethbridge Elks on Saturday afternoon, winning 7-2 in an American Legion Class AA baseball game at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
Locked in a one-run game, the hosts pulled away with four runs in the sixth inning. Nolan McCaffery earned the win, allowing two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings of duty. Chris Dill pitched the last 1 1/3 innings for Missoula.
Six Mavs had a hit in the game. Dill and Skye Palmer each had a triple and Eamon Higgins had a single and two RBIs.
On Friday the Mavs dropped a 7-5 decision to Lethbridge.
The Elks exploded for six runs in the second inning and held on. Missoula cut its deficit to 6-5 in the fourth, but Lethbridge scored an insurance run in the fifth.
Adam Jones took the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits with four walks in six innings of work. Dill led the Mavs at the plate with two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs. Teammates Nick Beem and Mike Prather also had two hits.
—406mtsports.com
