MISSOULA — Conor Dwyer, the only Missoula Maverick to ever hit two grand slams in the same inning, is among four men that will inducted into the team's Hall of Fame next weekend.

The quartet will join nine inaugural inductees from last year. This year's ceremony will be held at Lindborg-Cregg Field on Saturday at 6 p.m. A game between the Class AA Mavericks and Spokane Cannons will follow at 7 p.m.

Joining Dwyer on the list on inductees are Courtney Weller, Chris Gillette and Clayton Burtsfield. Last year’s maiden class included Curt Barclay, Todd Moriarty, Jason Shanahan, Cameron Reimers, Jesse Coulter, Scott Welch, Tanner Kahler, Will Thompson and Dale Dahlgren.

Dwyer, a left handed pitcher and first baseman, helped the Mavs win conference titles in 2003, 2004 and 2007 before moving on to play at Salt Lake Community College.

He threw a no-hitter in 2007 and had a career pitching record of 19-4. His career batting average was .406. His on-base-percentage of .515 ranks fourth all-time. He served as Mavericks assistant coach in 2010 and 2013-2016 and currently works as a sixth grade social studies teacher in Frenchtown.

Here's a look at the other three inductees:

Courtney “Cee Dub” Weller

Courtney’s Mavericks teams had an overall record of 186–44 (.809) during his playing career and won state championships in 1994 and 1995. He was versatile, excelling on the mound, at the plate and behind the plate.

Weller is the only Mavericks player to pitch two no-hitters. He had a career ERA of 1.946, which ranks fifth all-time. He piled up 249 strikeouts. He was named Baseball America Best Player in Montana in 1994 and 1995. He played at Texas A&M from 1997-1999. His team made it to the College World Series in 1999.

Chris Gillette

A shortstop, he ranks second all-time for career stolen bases with 93. He finished his Mavs career with the fifth best batting average (.422). He was the Montana recipient of the 1995 USA Baseball Golden Diamond Amateur Junior Player of the Year award.

The Mavericks won three state titles in his career (1991, 1994 and 1995). His Mavs teams carried an overall record of 229-58. He went on to play at College of Southern Idaho and Nevada-Las Vegas. His career batting average of .367 at UNLV ranks No. 6 all time.

Clayton Lyle Burtsfield

Burtsfield has been a long time board member and volunteer for the Mavericks organization and American Legion baseball. With Dale Dahlgren, he helped build the current American Legion baseball stadium in Missoula, now known as Dale Dahlgren American Legion Baseball Complex.

Burtsfield served as president of the Missoula Mavericks Parents Program and was the Northwest A regional tournament director from 1985 through 2018. He also functioned as the American Legion Class A Western Regional Commissioner for many years. The Mavericks indoor baseball training facility is named in his honor.