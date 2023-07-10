Henry Black smacked a walk-off hit as part of a five-RBI performance to lift the Missoula Mavericks to a 7-6 win over the Butte Miners on Monday at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

Black's double with one out in the bottom of the seventh drove in Chris Compton and Sam Matosich, who led off the inning with a walk and a single. Prior to that, Black had a two-run double in the third to tie the game 3-3 and an RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth for a 5-4 lead.

Black finished 2-for-3 while driving in five runs. Compton scored four times and Matosich twice.

Leadoff hitter Sean Ossello gave Butte a 6-5 lead in the top of the sixth inning with an RBI single that drove in Kaden McGillon. He finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored to pace the Miners' offense.

The Miners finished with 10 hits to the Mavs' eight. However, they left eight runners on base while Missoula stranded five. The Mavs committed all three errors in the game.

Missoula's Finn Davis was credited with the win by pitching a scoreless top of the seventh. He relieved Matosich, who allowed six runs, three earned, on 10 hits with four strikeouts and one walk in the opening six innings.

Butte's Zach Oconnal received the loss, giving up six runs, all earned, on six hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. Starter Trey Hanson had surrendered just one run in the opening two innings.