MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks legion baseball team split the opening day of the Firecracker tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota Thursday.
In Game 1 of the day against Rock Canyon (Colorado), the Mavericks got the benefit of a three-hit day off the bat of Connor Jordan en route to a 10-4 win to get the tournament opened.
Jordan brought in two runs, going for a single and two doubles at the plate. Adam Jones, Nick Beem and Eamon Higgins recorded two RBIs each in the winning effort as the Mavericks posted 11 hits against Rock Canyon.
The Mavericks scored often and spread the runs out netting no fewer than one run and no more than two runs in each inning.
On the mound for Missoula, Peyton Stevens took the win with four innings of work. He allowed two earned runs, two hits, walked eight and struck out a pair. Chris Dill and Henry Black went two and one innings respectively as well. As a team the Mavericks allowed eight hits.
In the second game of the Mavs' day, they fell 8-2 to Millard South (Nebraska) after the victors rattled off six runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a 2-2 tie wide open.
Higgins took the loss on the bump for Missoula after pitching 4 2/3 innings. He allowed 10 hits and seven earned runs. Mavs' batters snagged seven hits off Millard South, led by two from Beem and Mike Prather. Skye Palmer and Prather each drove in a run as well.
The Mavericks continue the tournament and will face Premier West (Colorado) Friday afternoon.
