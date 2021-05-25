MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks totaled nine runs in the first and last innings as they rolled to a 13-2 win over the Belgrade Bandits on Tuesday at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
Missoula's Nick Beem drove in three runs, Bridger Johnson had two RBIs and Adam Jones collected a triple, home run, three runs scored and one RBI. Jones, Skye Palmer and Henry Black each had two hits as the team combined for 12.
The Mavs scored four runs in the first inning and three in the fourth as they put up seven runs on seven hits in four innings against starter Coby Richards, who took the loss. They added one run in the sixth and five in the eighth. Belgrade committed five errors
Missoula pitcher Zach Hangas allowed just two runs on seven hits and struck out six in seven innings to collect the win. No Belgrade player had more than one hit, with Lane Nell and Cooper VanLuchene each getting one RBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.