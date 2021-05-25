MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks totaled nine runs in the first and last innings as they rolled to a 13-2 win over the Belgrade Bandits on Tuesday at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

Missoula's Nick Beem drove in three runs, Bridger Johnson had two RBIs and Adam Jones collected a triple, home run, three runs scored and one RBI. Jones, Skye Palmer and Henry Black each had two hits as the team combined for 12. 

The Mavs scored four runs in the first inning and three in the fourth as they put up seven runs on seven hits in four innings against starter Coby Richards, who took the loss. They added one run in the sixth and five in the eighth. Belgrade committed five errors

Missoula pitcher Zach Hangas allowed just two runs on seven hits and struck out six in seven innings to collect the win. No Belgrade player had more than one hit, with Lane Nell and Cooper VanLuchene each getting one RBI.

