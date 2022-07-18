MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks needed that one.
In hopes of keeping their Legion baseball postseason hopes afloat with the AA state tournament next week in Billings, the Mavericks (4-6 in conference play) eyed a doubleheader against struggling Medicine Hat (2-8 in conference) Monday at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
Six RBIs and two triples by Henry Black and a one-hitter on the mound by Adam Jones sure helped those hopes as the Mavericks blasted the visiting Monarchs at home, 13-1, via the run rule after five innings of work. Jones closed the game with a two fly outs and a strike out in the fifth.
It was the first meeting between the teams in two years due to the pandemic and Canadian boarder restrictions that were in place. The return of the Canadian teams expands next week's tournament in Billings to eight teams. The Mavericks remain in the hunt with the win over the conference foe.
Jones pitched all five frames with zero earned runs allowed and seven strikeouts to zero walks. He is now 8-5 and, more importantly for Missoula, can pitch Friday if the team wants after he kept his pitch count under 75 Monday.
His fielders struggled early, seemingly adjusting to a blustery day with wind blowing hard down from right field toward home plate. The Mavericks had four errors — two in the top of the second that led to a Medicine Hat score.
That ended as the only score for the visitors, who threw out four pitchers against the Mavericks. None of them lasted more than 1 2/3 innings as the Missoula batters went for nine hits against the platoon of Monarchs they faced.
The contingent of Monarch pitchers threw six walks, allowed 10 earned runs and hit three Maverick batters. Hayden Hall took the loss on the bump for the Monarchs with six of the 10 runs allowed contributed to him.
Black led the charge with his six RBIs and pair of triples while Jones helped his cause with two RBIs as well.
The Mavericks broke the game open with a six-run second inning. Connor Jordan scored off a wild pitch, then Jones roped his first RBI single of the day to load the bases with one out. The score forced the first of three pitching changes by the visitors.
Two batters later, after Nick Beem was hit by a pitch, Black got his bat on a three-run triple that looked like it was aided by a burst of wind that put the outfielder off balance tracking the ball.
The Mavericks grew the lead with two more in the third off a sacrifice fly by Black and an RBI single by Mike Prather. The Mavericks put the game away in the bottom of the fourth with five runs — a sac fly by Jones, an RBI single by Beem, Black's second triple of the day that brought in a pair of runs and lastly an error that brought in Black for the 13th run of the day for Missoula.
Mavericks 13, Monarchs 3
Game 2 went pretty similarly to Game 1.
Black again came up big with a pair of RBIs while Beem led the way with four of his own as the Mavericks beat the Monarchs 13-3 in five innings to clinch the doubleheader sweep over the Canadian squad.
The Mavericks get to .500 in conference play for the first time this season with the win and sit at 6-6 entering a doubleheader with the Billings Royals on Tuesday.
The Mavs went pitch by committee for the second game of the twinbill. Nolan McCaffrey, Black and Chris Dill all had time on the mound. Dill went two scoreless innings and allowed one hit, Black went 1 1/3 with three runs allowed off a home run and three total hits given up while Dill went 1 2/3 with just a hit allowed with the only four strikeouts of the second game for the Mavs.
Missoula scored all 13 of its runs in the third, fourth and fifth with 12 coming in the latter two frames. Connor Jordan had three RBIs and Jones, who took a hard pitch to his wrist but looked OK, had a pair as well to bolster the Mavs offense.
Missoula had zero errors in Game 2, a welcomed stat after four in the first game.
