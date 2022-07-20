MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks took their third straight win over the Billings Royals with a 14-4, six inning win Tuesday afternoon at Lindborg-Cregg Field in Missoula.

The Mavericks scored often finding home plate in all but the fifth frame. Black homered and brought in two runs while Skye Palmer added another pair of runs off a single and a double for Missoula. As a team the Mavericks had eight hits.

Avon Nurse took the win on the mound of the hosts with five innings pitched, eight hits and three earned runs allowed. He struck out one batter and walked two. The Royals left 10 batters on base and committed four fielding errors.

Sy Waldron went 4 2/3 innings on the bump for Billings with five earned runs allowed on six hits and one home run given up. He struck out four and walked five. Davis Chakos brought in a pair of runs while Bryce LaForest and Davis Mosier brought in one each. 

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

