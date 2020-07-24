MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks are back on a win streak.
After a stretch that saw them fall in seven-straight games, the Mavs picked up their second win in a row on Friday night in Whitefish, downing the Glacier Twins 15-4 in a run-rule victory.
The Mavericks are now 20-24 for the American Legion baseball season with seven games left. All seven are on the road.
After a quiet first inning, Missoula erupted for seven runs in the second and added four more in the fifth. Ten Mavericks recorded a hit, led by Drew Stensrud , who went 4 of 4 and knocked in two runs. Stensrud had one of Missoula's four doubles along with Charlie Kirgan, Peyton Stevens and Christian Dill.
Kirgan had four RBIs on the day.
Three pitchers — relievers Kirgan and Stevens as well as starter Zach Hangas — combined for the win. Hangas and Kirgan each went three innings while Stevens pitched the final frame.
Hangas was credited with the win, allowing two runs on five hits and added six strikeouts. Kirgan also allowed two runs but on five hits. Stevens allowed just a single hit.
Eight Mavericks were hit by a pitch, allowing for some extra baserunners for Missoula.
Mason Peters took the loss for the Twins, allowing seven runs — two earned — on five hits in two innings.
Next up for the Mavericks is a four-game set against the Billings Scarlets. Two games are slated for Monday and the other two are slated for Tuesday and all four will be conference matchups.
