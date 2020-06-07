Dane Fraser stayed hot and the Missoula Mavericks took down the Kalispell Lakers 6-3 on the road in Montana American Legion baseball action on Sunday afternoon.
The Mavericks moved to 6-5 and have won three straight. Scheduled as a doubleheader, the second game was rained out before it went a full inning. According to the Daily Interlake, the game will likely be made up on July 21.
Fraser, who was coming off a 3-of-5 night on Wednesday against the Bitterroot Red Sox, was 3-for-4 against the Lakers with a pair of doubles. Fraser had a double and a three-run home run against the Red Sox, giving him four extra-base hits in the last two games.
Fraser keyed a hot start for the Mavericks, who led 2-0 after the top of the first. Ayden Markovich was hit by the second pitch of the game. Koysta Hoffman, the Kalispell starting pitcher, then gave up a walk to Charlie Kirgan, giving the Mavericks two on with no one out.
Fraser hit his first double of the game, scoring Markovich and moving Kirgan to third. Kirgan came home two batters later.
Fraser also scored Missoula's third run of the game when Mavericks outfielder Bridger Johnson cranked a deep triple in the third inning.
Kalispell, however, did not go away and added two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth.
Lakers infielder Ethan Diele hit a double off of Missoula starting pitcher Zach Hangas to lead off the fourth and was brought home by a double from Caden Willis. Danny Kernan then scored Willis with an RBI single.
Diele also had a hand in the Lakers only other run, scoring Ben Corriveau with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
“Hangas did a pretty good job keeping us off balance the first time through the lineup,” Lakers manager Ryan Malmin said to the Daily Interlake. “The second and third time was a lot better for us.”
Hangas went 6 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits and three earned runs. He walked two batters and struck out three.
Alex Certel finished the final half inning of the game. Hangas threw 106 pitches, 69 for strikes.
Kernan and Willis were the only Lakers players with multiple hits.
“The kids competed pretty well at the plate,” Malmin said to the Daily Inter Lake. “The difference is we missed pitch location a couple times and they were able to take advantage of those mistakes. And we had some fielding mistakes and that’s your runs, right there.”
Hoffman scattered five hits over four innings and gave up four runs, three of which were earned. He struck out four and walked three. AJ Wood came on in relief of Hoffman, going three innings and allowing just one hit as he closed out the game.
The Lakers will host Libby on Tuesday before traveling to Billings for four games against the Royals over the weekend. The Mavericks, meanwhile, will host Great Falls on Tuesday before heading to Bozeman for a tournament from Thursday through Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.