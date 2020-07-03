MISSOULA — They say having a short term memory is good for a lot of things in sports and that rang true for the Missoula Mavericks on Friday evening at the Firecracker Tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Following a difficult loss on Thursday to a strong Gillette team that slipped by the Mavs on a passed ball, Missoula downed the Sterling (Colo.) Tigers, 7-2. Eight Mavericks recorded hits as Missoula had nine total. Sterling finished with six hits, but had just three prior to the sixth inning as Peyton Stevens put in a measured performance on the mound for Missoula.
Stevens went 5 1/3 innings in the win, allowing five hits and four walks. He also recorded four strikeouts with called strikes on 52 of his 84 pitches.
Drew Stensrud had a strong effort in relief of Stevens and recorded the win after allowing one hit over the final 1 2/3 innings.
Zach Hangas was the only Maverick with multiple hits, recording a pair. Dane Fraser and Bridger Johnson each had doubles in the win, continuing strong tournaments for both players.
Missoula moved to 14-13 on the year and 2-1 in the Firecracker Tournament. The Mavericks also had a late game against the Post 22 Hardhats from Rapid City.
The Mavericks will play Rocky Mountain, an Idaho squad, on Saturday at noon. From there, they will be slotted into a final game on Sunday.
