The Missoula Mavericks' losing streak hit nine games as they lost two baseball games on Saturday in Billings.
The Mavs (6-11) suffered an 11-2 loss to the Billings Royals, who won their ninth consecutive game. They then dropped a 12-9 decision against the Billings Scarlets, who were playing their first game of the season.
Against the Royals, Nolan McCaffery took the loss as he allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five in 3 2/3 innings. Adam Jones and Eamon Higgins had one RBI apiece for the Mavs, who gave up three runs in the first inning and trailed 5-0 through four innings.
Against the Scarlets, the Mavs gave up six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning after they rallied for four in the top of the frame to take a 9-6 lead. They had jumped out to a 5-0 advantage after two innings but surrendered six runs in the third.
Henry Black took the loss, allowing six runs on five hits in one inning after Jones gave up six runs on 10 hits in the first five innings. Nick Beem led the Mavs with four RBIs, Mike Prather collected two, and Jones, Connor Jordan and Henry Gibbs drove in one runner apiece.
