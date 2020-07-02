The Missoula Mavericks lost a 5-4 heartbreaker to the Gillette Riders Thursday in the Firecracker Tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The Wyoming-based Riders, who boast a 29-5 record, scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning. That came after Missoula (14-13) knotted the score at 4-4 in the top half.
Missoula trailed most of the game, spotting the Riders a 3-0 lead in the first two innings. The Mavs finally broke through for a pair of runs off starter Kaden Race in the fourth, with Charlie Kirgan smacking a two-run home run after Bridger Johnson laced a lead-off base hit.
Gillette took a 4-2 lead into the sixth inning before Missoula rallied. Johnson lived on an error and scored on a fielder's choice in the sixth. Skye Palmer reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the seventh.
Race was the hero for the Riders in the bottom of the seventh. He hit a leadoff single, moved to second on a Hayden Sylte single, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a passed ball.
Dane Fraser delivered a solid pitching effort for Missoula. He struck out 11 before being lifted after five and two-third innings.
The Mavericks will have a busy Friday night at the Rapid City tournament. They will face Sterling, Colorado at 5 p.m. and the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats at 7:30.
