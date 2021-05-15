The Missoula Mavericks dropped a pair of road non-conference games against the Great Falls Chargers on Saturday to fall to 7-15.
The Mavs lost the opener, 12-2, as they were outhit 18-3. They fell into a 5-0 hole after giving up five runs in the second, and the four runs they allowed in the sixth left them trailing 10-1.
Cam McNamee got the win by limiting Missoula to three hits in a six-inning complete game. Zach Hangas took the loss, with all 12 runs earned in 5 1/3 innings.
Keeton Clark and Kael Richards each drove in three runs for Great Falls, while Tyler Marr had a team-high three hits. Adam Jones had two of Missoula's three hits, while Henry Black had the other hit and the lone RBI.
In the second game, the Mavs found their offense but gave up the final three runs of the game in an 11-8 loss.
They jumped out 4-0 after one inning and 5-0 after two innings, but Great Falls put up four runs in the third and fourth to claim an 8-5 lead. Missoula tied the game at 8-8 with three runs in the top of the sixth, but the Chargers answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame as they scored on an RBI single, an error and a bases-loaded hit by pitch, all with two outs.
Missoula outhit Great Falls 11-9. Black, who had a team-best two RBIs, took the loss in relief of starter Eamon Higgins. Clark got the win in relief of starter Josh Banderob. Richards and Marr each drove in three runs for Great Falls.
