The Missoula Mavericks finished up play in the Dwight Church Memorial Tournament Sunday with a 9-5 loss to the Spokane Crew in Lewiston, Idaho.
The Mavericks finished with a 2-3 record in the event, dropping their last two games. Missoula struggled defensively on Sunday, committing five errors.
Eamon Higgins took the loss on the mound. He surrendered nine runs on eight hits with four strikeouts in three innings of work. Chris Dill came on in relief and turned in a solid showing, allowing just two hits and no runs in the final three frames.
Ethan Parker and Skye Palmer each collected two hits to lead Missoula. Connor Jordan ripped a double and drove in two runs.
—Missoulian staff
