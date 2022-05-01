MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks AA legion baseball team dropped both of its games to the Helena Senators Sunday afternoon.
The Senators took Game 1 of the double-header series 10-6 in seven innings, then took Game 2 in extras with a late win of 10-7. The Mavs and Senators were tied at 7-7 entering the extra innings before the Senators scored the go-ahead runs in the top of the ninth.
Ethan Parker, Mike Prather and Connor Jordan all tallied two hits each in the first game to lead the Mavericks' offense. Parker knocked in four runs while Prather and Jordan knocked one in each.
Willy Lyng took the win on the bump for the Senators, going four innings allowing four hits, no earned runs while striking out two and walking one. Adam Jones took the loss for the Mavericks as he went 6 1/3, allowed six hits, five earned runs and netted five strike outs.
In Game 2, the Mavericks totaled 10 hits to the Senators' nine as all the Mavericks hit for contact in the loss. Carter Perlinski led the Senators with three RBIs.
Dylan Willcut snagged the win on the mound for Helena with two hits, no earned runs, four walks and two Ks registered in 4 2/3 innings. Chris Compton recorded the loss for Missoula, going three innings as he allowed two earned runs and three hits.
