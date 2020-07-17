The Missoula Mavericks dropped two games to the Bozeman Bucks on Friday evening on the road.
Bozeman won the first game 8-2 and the second 13-2. It continues a recent slide for the Mavericks, who have now lost three-straight and sit at 18-20 on the year.
The Bucks have been extremely good this year and hold a record of 35-10. Bozeman has won 17 of its last 19 games.
A big sixth inning helped push the Bucks past the Mavs in the first game. Falling behind 3-0 early, the Mavs scratched two runs across in the fourth inning to help claw their way back.
But the Mavs gave up five runs in the fifth and sixth innings, which helped doom their comeback attempt. The Mavs totaled four hits, with no player getting more than one.
Charlie Kirgen had Missoula's lone extra base hit, an RBI double. Ben Hubley went 3 of 4 at the plate against Missoula starting pitcher Nolan McCaffery.
McCaffery gave up 11 hits over six innings and all eight runs were earned. He had have five strikeouts, but also gave up four walks and a home run to Kelher Murfitt.
In game two, Dane Fraser got the start at the mound, giving up nine runs on five hits. He also gave up home runs to Sage McMinn and Murfitt. McMinn also got a home run off relief pitcher Drew Stensrud. Missoula had just four hits.
Next up for the Mavericks is their home finale against Helena.
