MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 12-2 win over the Walla Walla Bears in American Legion baseball action Saturday at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
The game last five innings. Peyton Stevens picked up the complete-game win, allowing two earned runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
Adam Jones hit a home run for the Mavs. He finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Teammate Joey Leary was 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs.
On Friday night, a rocky sixth inning doomed the Mavericks in a 12-2 home loss to Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak.
Yakima Valley, who won the Class AAA 19U Senior American Legion state title in Washington last summer, exploded for seven runs in the sixth to break open a relatively close game. The Mavs trailed 5-2 heading into the sixth.
Missoula was outhit, 15-6. Jones took the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits with five walks in the first five innings. Rory Hunt came on in the sixth and allowed seven runs on seven hits.
Ethan Parker hit a home run for the Mavs. Jones and Stevens each had a triple. Mike Prather was the only Missoula player with multiple hits (two singles).
—406mtsports.com
