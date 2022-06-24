MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks suffered their third straight loss Thursday, dropping an 8-7 decision in American Legion Class AA baseball action at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
The Chargers took an 8-4 lead into the fifth inning and weathered a comeback bid by the hosts. Starting pitcher Nolan McCaffery took the loss, allowing eight runs on eight hits in four innings of duty. Nick Beem and Connor Jordan pitched well in relief, with the former holding Great Falls scoreless for two innings and the latter for one inning.
Austin Armstrong picked up with win. He allowed five runs on five hits with three strikeouts in five innings of work.
Chris Dill smacked a home run for Missoula and went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Teammate Skye Palmer went 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI.
Tyler Marr and Lane Seim each collected three hits for the Chargers. Seim registered a game-high four RBIs.
