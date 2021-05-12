MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks couldn't get their offense going in a 14-1 loss to the Helena Senators on Wednesday night at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
The Mavs dropped to 7-13 in non-conference play as they lost for the 11th time in 12 games.
Eamon Burke got the win for the Senators, giving up one run on four hits and five walks in five innings. Skye Palmer had two hits and the lone RBI for Missoula.
Peyton Stevens took the loss by allowing five runs on seven hits in three-plus innings. The Senators put up six-run frames in the fourth and seventh innings. They got four RBIs from Quinn Belcher and two RBIs apiece from Victor Scott, Trysten Mooney and Mike Hurlbert.
The Mavs return to action with a non-conference doubleheader at the Great Falls Chargers on Saturday. They begin conference play on June 6.
