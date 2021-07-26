The Missoula Mavericks closed out their regular season with an 8-5 win over the Helena Senators in a non-conference baseball game Monday at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
The Mavericks jumped to a three-run lead in the first inning but Helena responded in the fifth, seizing a 4-3 lead. Missoula answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning and stayed in front for the duration.
Missoula used five pitchers in the game. Charlie Kirgan picked up the win in relief, allowing four runs on four hits with two walks in the fifth inning. Ethan Keintz suffered the loss for Helena, allowing three earned runs in the fifth.
Adam Jones led Missoula's hit parade, going 3 for 4 with a triple and three runs scored. Bridger Johnson had two singles and two RBIs.
Tyler Tenney paced the Senators. He had three singles and an RBI.
Missoula will play its Class AA State Tournament opener against host Great Falls on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
