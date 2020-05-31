BILLINGS — The Missoula AA Mavericks American Legion baseball team split a pair of games Sunday at Pirtz Field.
On Sunday afternoon, the Mavs finished up their four-game road swing in the Magic City with an 8-5 win over the Billings Royals. The win moved Missoula to 4-5 on the season.
"We have a long ways to go," Mavs manager Brent Hathaway told 406mtsports.com. "Offensively, we are trying to figure it out, but we will.
"Defensively we were pretty solid. That was a bright spot. We made a few mistakes, early-season stuff.
Charlie Kirgen had a triple and Dane Fraser a double for the Mavs. Peyton Stevens had a single and piled up three RBIs.
Nolan McCaffrey was the starting pitcher for Missoula and he threw four innings, allowing one run with five strikeouts and seven walks. Christian Dill pitched the fifth inning and Stevens the final two frames.
On Sunday morning, the Mavericks dropped a 3-1 decision to the Billings Scarlets. Fraser took the loss on the mound despite striking out eight in five innings of duty.
"He threw well," Hathaway said. "We didn’t give him much help."
The Scarlets jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, benefiting from an error and wild pitch by the Mavs. Missoula responded with its only run in the third as Dayton Bay drew a one-out walk and scored on an error.
On Saturday night, the Mavs posted an 8-2 win over the Royals. The Mavericks exploded for six runs in the top of the sixth, all with two outs.
Billings made three errors in the sixth, which helped open the door for Missoula. The Mavericks' Aidan Markovich singled, drove in a run and scored in the inning. Markovich finished the game 2 for 5 at the plate, while Kirgen was 3 for 4 and Fraser 2 for 3.
Alex Certel and Kirgen each pitched three-plus innings in helping Missoula to the win. The Mavs will make their home debut Wednesday night against the Class A Bitterroot Red Sox.
