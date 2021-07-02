The Missoula Mavericks got their third win in a row in the Firecracker Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The Mavs got by Terre Haute, 7-3, Friday behind four runs in the first and second frames, followed by a three-run fourth inning to go up 7-0. Terre Haute scored three in the bottom of the fifth but it came too late to make a comeback.
The Mavs allowed 11 hits, stranded nine as the team did well to get out of Terre Haute scoring chances. Missoula meanwhile had seven hits, three coming off the bat of Bridger Johnson who brought in two.
Skye Palmer also brought in a pair of runs with his one hit of the day. Adam Jones took the win on the mound with six innings pitched, allowing 10 hits but just two earned runs as he struck out nine batters.
Connor Jordan took the save with one hit allowed in the bottom of the seventh to close out Terre Haute's chances.
