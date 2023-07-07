MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks salvaged a split with the Great Falls Chargers Friday in a Class AA Legion baseball doubleheader in the Electric City.

The Chargers won the opener, 10-3. Missoula took a one-run lead into the bottom of the fifth before the hosts exploded for four runs in that inning and another five in the next.

Austin Armstrong earned the win, allowing three runs on seven hits in six innings. Chris Compton took the loss, surrendering five runs on five hits with three walks in five frames.

Both teams had seven hits. Colin Boyce had three singles for the Mavs and Lane Seim had two hits, including a double, and four RBIs for the Chargers.

In the nightcap, Missoula built a 2-0 lead in the first frame and held on for a 2-1 victory. Schuyler Fairchild pitched a gem, allowing one earned run on three hits in six innings. Boyce came on to pitch the seventh.

Scott Klinker took the loss. He did not allow an earned run in 6 2/3 innings.

Compton, Carter Taylor, Easton Reimers and Sam Matosich each singled for the Mavericks.