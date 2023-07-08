MISSOULA — In the rubber game of a best-of-3 series Saturday, the Missoula Mavericks Class AA Legion baseball team emerged with an 8-2 road win over the Great Falls Chargers.

Missoula struck first with three runs in the third and added another three in the fourth. The Mavs' lead ballooned to eight runs in the top of the sixth before the hosts got on the board.

Easton Reimers earned the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Finn Davis had two singles and two RBIs for the Mavs. Brinkley Evans and Trigg Mapes each had two singles for Great Falls.