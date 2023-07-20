MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks Class AA Legion baseball team knocked off the Helena Senators on Wednesday night, 6-3, in the regular season finale for both teams at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

The non-conference game was a chance for both teams to build momentum and stave off rust heading into the state tournament in Missoula on Saturday through Wednesday. It did not count in the league standings. Helena will still take the No. 1 seed into the state tourney and Missoula is the No. 5 seed.

The Mavs finished with seven hits to four for the Senators. Colin Boyce and Sam Matosich each singled and doubled to lead Missoula. Lance Bratlien had a double for Helena.

Missoula used five pitchers. Owen McGuinn earned the win in two innings of relief work and also had a highlight at the plate with his triple. Helena used three pitchers and reliever Colt Tietje took the loss.