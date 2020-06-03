It was more than appropriate Missoula Mavericks third baseman Dane Fraser was credited with the final out of a 10-6 home win over the Bitterroot Red Sox Wednesday.
The slugger helped give the Mavs some needed separation in the fifth inning when he laced a single to left field to give them 5-2 lead. A monster home run in the bottom of the eighth, however, was the highlight as Fraser cranked one well over the center-middle wall.
“Every time I just go up with the same approach, trying to hammer something up the middle,” Fraser said. “Just left one up the middle inside half of the plate and I was just on top of it.”
That made the score 10-3, though the Red Sox were not quite done. A rally in the ninth inning keyed by an RBI single from Tim Hickey nearly brought the winning run to the plate after Colter Kirkland scored on a wild pitch
But Fraser was able to preserve the win a batter later and the Mavericks walked out with a win.
“He can hit. He hit a couple balls right on the screws and finally lifted that one and got it out of here,” Missoula Mavericks manager Brent Hathaway said. “For 10 games in he’s hit several balls extremely hard. He’s just a pure hitter, a real fine hitter and I’m glad he’s on our side.”
Fraser was 3 of 5 on the night with four total RBI while Ayden Markovich also tacked on three hits in a strong offensive night from Missoula.
It was the first home game of the year for the Mavericks, who until this week were not allowed to host games in Missoula County. With the coronavirus restrictions relaxed as Montana enters phase two of Gov. Steve Bullock's reopening plan, the city relaxed the restrictions.
A beautiful evening, approximately 300 people were at the game, which also served as a fundraiser for the Mavericks' new all-weather facility. It was a loud and boisterous crowd that was simply happy to see live sports return to the Garden City.
"It's great. There was a big crowd out tonight, it was fun," Fraser said. "I'm glad we got a win for sure."
Alex Certel got the start for the Mavericks, going three innings. Missoula used six pitchers total, with Bridger Johnson coming in to get the final out.
Bridger Huxtable got the start for the Red Sox, going two and two thirds of an inning. Tyler Jones and Colter Kirkland combined to give up eight of the Red Sox's 10 runs.
Errors nearly became the downfall for the Mavericks, as the had five of them. Missoula pitchers were only tagged for three earned runs. Peyton Stevens added on two RBI for the Mavs as well.
"I think we're a much, much better club than we're showing and I've got to remind myself we have a couple sophomores who are playing key positions for us," Hathaway said. "It's really tough to come up to double-A ball and play."
Aaron Springer was the only Red Sox with multiple hits, though Hickey, Zach Pintok and Tyler Davis were the Bitterroot players to record an RBI. The other three runs for the Red Sox were unearned.
Sky Palmer scored two runs for the Mavericks who are now 5-5 on the year. They will head up to Kalispell on Sunday for their next contest.
"Our team looked for the most part, 13 hits, you can't complain about that," Fraser said. "Especially from the very beginning (of the season) the biggest thing is that we hit. We're a pretty solid defensive team normally I would say.
"It's hit and throw strikes and if we can do that, we have potential to win state this year."
