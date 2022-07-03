MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks held off Terre Haute (Indiana) for a 4-3 win on Sunday night in the Firecracker Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The Mavs jumped to a 4-0 lead in their first two at-bats and then held on. Rory Hunt earned the complete-game win, allowing just one earned run on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts.
Mike Prather led Missoula at the plate with two singles, one RBI and one run scored. Connor Jordan had a double and Adam Jones a triple.
With the win, Missoula improved to 4-1 at the tourney.
On Saturday, the Mavericks posted an 11-2 win over the host team, the Rapid City Hardhats.
Jones and Chris Dill combined to pitch a no-hitter in a game that lasted five innings. Jones earned the win, striking out seven while allowing six walks and one run. Dill pitched the last two innings.
Henry Black led the Mavericks' attack with two hits and three runs scored. Jordan and Skye Palmer also had two hits apiece. Dill and Eamon Higgins each had a double and Prather had a single and three RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.