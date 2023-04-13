MISSOULA — The new-look Missoula Mavericks will make their home debut on Saturday when they play host to the Great Falls Chargers in American Legion baseball action at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

The Mavs are a tight-knit bunch that lacks experienced on the Class AA level. Henry Black and Mike Prather are the only holdovers from last year, with the former unable to join the team until his college season is over and the latter dealing with a minor injury.

"We'll have a bunch of guys that will be stepping on the field for the first time Saturday," Missoula 33-year manager Brent Hathaway said. "But I like the talent we have and it's a very competitive group."

Practice time on the infield has been limited because of wet grounds caused by recent snow. The Mavs have done a lot of practicing in the outfield and they have the advantage of an indoor practice facility that enables them to work on their hitting and fielding.

The team has been working hard the past 11 weeks in preparation for Saturday's doubleheader, which starts at 1 p.m., and Sunday's doubleheader at Kalispell.

Hathaway, who has been a part of the Mavericks team for more than four decades, will be joined on the AA coaching staff by assistants Brian Moser and Brenden Hill.

Players listed on the Mavs' AA roster online include: Black, Prather, Mason Anderson, Colin Boyce, Jace Bykari, Chris Compton, Finn Davis, Rylan Davis, Schuyler Fairchild, Sam Matosich. Owen McGuinn, Easton Reimers, Blake Taft, Carter Taylor and Luke Thorne.

Edward Kutt IV has joined the Mavs' Class A coaching staff this season. The former pitcher is Ohio University's all-time strikeout leader.