MISSOULA — After a rough first day at the Firecracker Tournament that saw the Missoula Mavericks lose twice, the Class AA Legion baseball team picked up its first win Saturday afternoon in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The Mavs won a wild one over Premier West 18U of Arvada, Colorado, by the score of 12-9. Missoula raced to a 10-0 lead in the first two innings and held on, snapping a three-game skid.

Owen McGuinn earned the win, allowing nine runs — only five of which were earned — on five hits with six walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Missoula's big inning was the second when it piled up seven runs. Sam Matosich had a two-run home run and Chris Compton a two-RBI triple. Rylan Davis added a two-RBI single and Luke Thorne a run-scoring base hit.

Easton Reimers, Compton, Davis and Carter Taylor each had two hits to lead Missoula. The Mavs had a total of 12 hits to seven for Premier.

Missoula opened the tournament Friday with losses to the Rocky Mountain U18 Lobos, 8-2, and Pueblo Azteca U18, 8-0.

Rocky Mountain racked up 12 hits to three for Missoula and the Mavs struggled on defense with four errors. Matosich took the loss, allowing seven runs on nine hits. Jace Bykari and Compton each hit a double.

Blake Taft took the loss against Pueblo Azteca, allowing five earned runs on eight hits. The Mavs committed three errors.