MISSOULA — Owen McQuinn's gutsy pitching performance helped the Missoula Mavericks snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon.

McQuinn surrendered a pair of runs in the first inning, then buckled down. He held the Medicine Hat Moose Monarchs scoreless in the second through sixth frames as his team came alive offensively, powering to an 11-7 win at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

McQuinn was finally lifted with two outs in the seventh after surrendering five runs in the inning. Finn Davis came on and closed the door on Medicine Hat, who swept Missoula in a Saturday doubleheader.

Cade Harrison took the loss. He allowed seven runs on five hits in two innings of work.

The Mavericks collected nine hits to eight for the visitors. Carter Taylor led the hosts with three hits, including a double and an RBI. Chris Compton had two timely singles and three RBIs and Henry Black two singles and an RBI.

The Mavericks will hit the road for a game against the Helena Senators Tuesday night.