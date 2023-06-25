MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks earned a trip to Sunday night's championship game in their Memorial Tournament with a record of 5-0 in pool play at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

The Mavs played Yakima Valley in the finals. Results were not available at press time.

Missoula battled the Gonzaga Prep Bullpups in its final pool play contest Sunday afternoon and won, 9-1, in five innings. Rylan Davis earned the win, allowing just one earned run on five hits in 3 2/3 innings. Luke Thorne held Gonzaga scoreless in the final 1 1/3 innings.

Henry Black smacked a home run for the hosts and collected two RBIs. Owen McGuinn had two triples and Sam Matosich a single and double.

Missoula jumped on Gonzaga for five runs in the first two frames. Black hit a two-run home run in the first and Carter Taylor had a two-RBI double in the second inning.

The Mavericks added a run in the fourth on a Matosich RBI double. The hosts then put the game away with three in the fifth. McGuinn had an RBI triple and Matosich and Mike Prather added run-scoring singles.