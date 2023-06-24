MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks improved to 3-0 in their Memorial Tournament with a 10-2 win over the Spokane Expos on Saturday afternoon at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

The Mavs piled up 13 hits to four for the visitors in the six-inning game. Chris Compton led the hosts with three hits, including two triples and a double. Sam Matosich, Henry Black and Jace Bykari each had two hits.

Blake Taft picked up the win. He allowed two runs on two hits with three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

On Friday night the Mavs scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 6-5 decision over Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak. Black, Bykari and Easton Reimers each delivered RBI singles with two outs in the inning to key the outcome.

Owen McQuinn earned the win in relief of starter Schuyler Fairchild. McQuinn allowed just one run on five hits with two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Yakima Valley led 2-0 after the first inning and 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth. Pepsi Pac took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

Carter Taylor led Missoula with three hits, including a double and triple. Black and Bykari each had two singles.

The Mavs hosted the Spokane Cannons on Saturday night.​