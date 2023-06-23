MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks beat the Great Falls Chargers, 8-1, in their Memorial Tournament opener on Thursday night at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

Chris Compton pitched a gem for the hosts. He allowed just one run on six hits with eight strikeouts in six innings of duty. Finn Davis pitched the seventh for Missoula and struck out the side.

The Mavs jumped on Great Falls for four runs in the first and led for the duration. Luke Thorne led the Missoula hit parade with two singles and three RBIs. Carter Taylor had a triple and Easton Reimers a double.

Lane Seim had two hits for Great Falls, including a triple. Teammate Mason Davis also had two hits.