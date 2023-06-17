MISSOULA — The Medicine Hat Monarchs swept the Missoula Mavericks Saturday in a Class AA Legion baseball doubleheader at Lindborg-Cregg Field, 16-5 and 15-11.

The Mavericks committed four errors in the opener. Sam Matosich took the loss, allowing 10 runs — only three of which were earned — on nine hits. Henry Black had two doubles and two RBIs for the hosts and Colin Boyce hit a triple.

In the second game, Missoula spotted the visitors a 12-0 lead early and couldn't quite recover despite scoring eight runs in the second. Jace Bykari had three hits and Matosich and Chris Compton two apiece for the hosts.

Missoula had another four errors in the second game. Blake Taft took the loss, allowing 14 runs — only five of which were earned — in 4 2/3 innings of duty.